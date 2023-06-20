RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County has a budget for the new year—but the decision didn’t come without controversy, and a lot of questions.

Jasper County Council voted against its budget within the first 10 minutes after getting out of the executive session on Tuesday.

The 3-2 vote was in part because some members did not want to levy additional taxes on businesses in the area.

That additional tax money, which also would have been levied on second homeowners in the County, would have gone to help cover additional money in the Jasper County School system budget.

Money that School Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson told Council is badly needed.

Anderson defended the request for more money for her schools, saying the opportunities and spots in Charter schools and private schools were limited, and for most Jasper County school families, impossible because of the cost.

So Anderson says they must go to public schools, and deserve a good education from those schools.

“For economic development to continue in this community your public school’s system, our public school’s system will have to operate ineffectively and inefficiently,” said Anderson.

Some council members questioned where the money might go, wondering out loud if the school system would just use the extra funds to pay for building projects, not education.

Projects like the ones that were on the referendum back in November. A referendum that voters did not approve.

Anderson shot back, saying she would never pull an “end around” on the voters in the County who made their choice.

The money, she says, has a very specific purpose.

“More than 85% of our budget is personnel there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it and you have to pay people to be able to move schools forward,” said Dr. Anderson.

Anderson said her district already is struggling to keep teachers, and adding in the recent salary increase at the Beaufort County school district, which makes their teachers the highest average paid in the state, did not help.

She wants money for educators, for maintenance, for staff, for anyone who works for Jasper County schools. This is to make sure the best currently in the county will stay here.

“If we are going to set aside funds to build prisons, then we need to set aside funds to teach students. and yes, they set aside funds to educate children but we have to but in the increase of what is being asked for systems, school systems, and personnel to teach students of poverty it takes more,” said Anderson to Council.

While Council diligently listened to Anderson’s explanations and pleas, in the end, the school district did not get the additional tax rate or the money they requested.

Instead, Council approved the same County budget as last year.

“It didn’t pass, our request but we aren’t going away,” says Anderson. “As I said earlier my fight is for children in the Jasper County School system and that will always be my fight.”

“We are working with fewer funds, we have limited resources and sometimes when you try to things maybe in a new way you come up with new ideas,” said County Council Chairman Martin Sauls. “You have to be creative, inventive, maybe find new ways to accomplish those goals.”

Dr. Anderson says the current budget is just simply not enough, and now the district is put in a difficult position.

“Currently without that increase, we are $4 million short,” explains Anderson. “$4 million or more short which means we would have to go back to the drawing board and look at cutting costs in certain departments. And possibly personnel. We don’t want to do that because we can’t effectively operate and ensure safety with the number of kids that we have and certainly not academic progress.”

Dr. Anderson says she will ask for a special meeting with county officials and county council to ask them again to put some if not all the money she needs to run the school system back in the budget.

But now that the budget has officially passed, there are questions if that is even possible or within legal parameters.