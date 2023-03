JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County School District will be hosting a hiring event this Friday for substitute teachers and instructional assistants.

The school district says they encourage parents and community members to apply.

You must have two forms of ID, proof of your highest level of education, tuberculosis results (within a year), and a copy of your resume.

The event will take place on March 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 80 Lowcountry Drive, Ridgeland, S.C. 29936.