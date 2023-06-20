JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Council took a big step toward slowing down progress–specifically the amount of building and development–especially in rural areas.

The council approved a 270 day moratorium on large residential developments, commercial projects and signs on the north end of Jasper County.

That includes a large area of properties along the Broad River, Highways 170, 462, and Bees Creek Road.

County officials say that even though the tax dollars would help. The temporary halt to construction is necessary to make sure Jasper can take care of all its citizens properly.

Martin Sauls, Jasper County council chairman said, “Take a step back and find what properties might be right for development those that are properties that are sensitive both culturally and environmentally, properties that need to be preserved.”

Kathleen Decoursey, a concerned citizen explained, “We hear all the time people who don’t want another Bluffton, another Hilton Head another Hardeeville. We all moved here for the cultural and rural setting and that’s what we want to keep.”

County leaders say infrastructure is important to the area.

They want state leaders and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to assess where the county is and get state money to help update roads and utilities needed for future construction.