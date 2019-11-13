Jailed SC sheriff released while awaiting results of appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff who was convicted of using his power to push a personal assistant into having sex with him has been released from prison while he awaits the results of an appeal.

News outlets report Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis had started serving a one-year sentence for misconduct of a public officer but was released Tuesday after a judge granted his appeal bond.

Judge G. Thomas Cooper says Lewis is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

Cooper says Lewis would’ve served his sentence by the time the appeal was decided. If the conviction is upheld, Lewis will return to prison.

Lewis was convicted on Oct. 25. Prosecutors said Lewis hired a 22-year-old personal assistant and used his power to set up a sexual encounter on a trip.