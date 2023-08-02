COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — State prison officials say South Carolina already has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the nation. A new partnership aims to reduce the number of former inmates returning to prison even more.

Concordance, a nonprofit organization behind a re-entry program, announced they are expanding to South Carolina. Wells Fargo is supporting the nonprofit’s national expansion and plans to donate up to $60 million.

Concordance plans to open a center in the Greenville-Spartanburg area in 2024.

“Our evidence-based model breaks the generational cycle of crime, transforms communities and changes racial equity for the better,” said Danny Ludeman, Concordance CEO and chairman.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, about 6,000 people are released from their prisons every year. Director Bryan Stirling said this center, along with the re-entry programs already offered, will give these South Carolinians a real second chance.

“This not only will transform that person that was incarcerated, this is going to transform their family. This is going to transform their community. This will transform their county. This will also transform the state.” And this is going to be transformative for the United States. I think once they spread their wings and go to other states. I know it’s working great in Missouri. I know it’s going to help us with what we want to do,” Stirling said.

Concordance’s re-entry program was started in Missouri. The organization says it has cut re-incarceration rates by 56% and is focused on addressing past traumas an individual may have experienced.

“We don’t want to waste these people who went off the track for various reasons,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Ludeman said it’s based on insights discovered after three years of researching the root causes of repeated criminal offenders. The 18-month optional program provides mental, behavioral, and substance use treatment, education and job-training.

Concordance plans to establish 39 other centers across the country.

