Inmate in SC gets COVID-19, virus causes outdoor burning ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina appears to have its first inmate infected with the coronavirus.

Charleston County deputies say an inmate at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19 after a test Friday.

Other inmates in the unit have been isolated.

No state prison inmates have tested positive, but at least 17 South Carolina Corrections Department employees have been infected.

Several police officers across the state also have COVID-19, including Pageland Police Chief Craig Greenlee.

His entire department is now isolated and Chesterfield County deputies are helping patrol the town.

Also, state officials are banning all outdoor burning Tuesday so smoke won’t make respiratory problems worse.