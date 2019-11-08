Infant in critical condition after incident at Myrtle Beach daycare, employee in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 51-year-old Myrtle Beach woman has been charged with the infliction of great bodily injury upon a child, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Lona Lee Thomas is now in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. According to police, she is charged in connection to an incident at Busy Bodies Child Care Center involving a seven-month-old. Police say Thomas was an employee of the child care center.

Police say the investigation began November 1 after officers were called to the daycare for an unresponsive infant. The victim is still in critical condition and is being treated for injuries.

In an official statement, Myrtle Beach Police say “we continue to hold the victim and family in our thoughts and offer prayers for a full recovery.”

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-024311.