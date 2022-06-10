COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Many South Carolina taxpayers may soon be getting several hundred dollars in tax rebates on top of a cut in their regular tax rates.

The $13.8 billion budget compromise approved by a House and Senate conference committee Friday also raises the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000, puts $1 billion extra into road repair and expansion and gives a 3% raise and $1,500 bonus to state employees.

The compromise immediately cuts the top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5%. Every South Carolinian who pays income tax should get that amount back for this tax year, up to about $800.

The General Assembly returns Wednesday to consider the final budget plan.