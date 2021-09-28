In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken

  • FILE - Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The influential Murdaugh family is at the center of an unfolding drama in the tiny South Carolina town of Hampton.

For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm.

Then, in June, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed at home. Alex Murdaugh found his wife and son’s bodies.

State police have since opened six investigations into Murdaugh.

Police say he tried to arrange his death to get a life-insurance payout for his surviving son.

Most of Hampton’s 2,600 residents know Alex Murdaugh, but won’t speak publicly about him now.

Quietly, many wonder whether the family is wielding power as investigations play out.

