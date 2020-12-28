In busy news year, COVID-19 touches almost all in SC

FILE- In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, back left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., participate in a debate in Columbia, S.C. (John A. Carlos II/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — COVID-19 dominated South Carolina news in 2020. There was news before the pandemic started. President-elect Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary before the first case was detected in South Carolina.

Across the state, people mourned a 6-year-old girl found dead in Cayce after disappearing as she played outside.

But after that, everything in South Carolina had a COVID-19 component.

When nine people died as 25 tornadoes crossed the state in April in the deadliest twister outbreak since 1984, the question was how does COVID-19 affect the cleanup?

More than $100 million was spent on the U.S. Senate race won by Lindsey Graham and COVID-19 changed the way we voted.