In backing South Carolina GOP chair, Trump remains active

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s GOP chairman Drew McKissick tells The Associated Press that Donald Trump is backing him for a third term.

The move shows Trump’s determination to play an active part in the future of the Republican Party as he works to maintain the local party framework in places that backed his presidency.

McKissick, a longtime Republican activist and consultant, since 2017 has chaired the GOP in South Carolina.

Republicans control both legislative chambers, all statewide offices and all but one congressional seat in the state.

Trump’s 2016 GOP primary win helped cement his status as the party’s frontrunner.