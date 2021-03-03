‘I’ll get away with anything’: SC suspect arrested for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A second suspect from South Carolina has been arrested for participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, according to a recently unsealed report.

According to the report, William Norwood III of Greer sent text messages to relatives in the days before and after the riot detailing his plans as well as the “terrible” thing he did while inside the Capitol.

A Jan. 5 text message shows Norwood saying that he planned on “wearing all black” and looking “just like ANTIFA.” He said he would “get away with anything.”

On Jan.7, Norwood followed up saying “it worked… I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.” He continued:

“The cop shot a female Trump supporter. Then allowed ‘ANTIFA Trump supporters’ to assault him. I was one of them. I was there. I took his sh–.”

In other messages, Norwood claimed to have “fought four cops” and taken “a nice helmet and body armor off a cop.”

When a family member tried to reprimand Norwood for his actions, Norwood said “the cops who acted sh—y got exactly what they deserved. The ones who were cool got help.”

When interviewed by FBI agents, parts of Norwood’s story shifted. He did admit to being in the Capitol building and to taking law enforcement gear.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Norwood’s cell phone records and data indicates that he was in fact inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Provided by Norwood

Capitol surveillance

Capitol Surveillance

Surveillance footage shows an individual in the Capitol wearing clothes similar to those that Norwood was wearing.

However, Norwood did not appear to dress in all black and pose as a member of Antifa. Norwood also denied assaulting any officers, and claimed that he protected multiple law enforcement officers.

Based on the evidence presented in the report, the FBI suggests “there is probably cause to believe” that Norwood:

Violated 18 U.S.C. §§ 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions;

Violated 40 U.S.C. §§ 5104(e)(2)(D) and (G), which makes it a crime to willfully and knowingly (D) utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and (G) parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings;

Violated 18 U.S.C. §§ 1512(c)(2) and (2), which makes it a crime to obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding, or attempt to do so:

Violated 18 U.S.C. § 641, which makes it a crime for a person to embezzle, steal, purloin, or knowingly convert to his use or the use of another, or without authority, sell, convey or dispose of any record, voucher, money, or thing of value of the United States or of any department or agency thereof, or any property made or being made under contract for the United States or any department or agency thereof; or receive, conceal, or retain the same with intent to convert it to his use or gain, knowing it to have been embezzled, stolen, purloined or converted.

Norwood was arrested on February 25, 2021.