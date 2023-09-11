HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It was a somber day on Hilton Head Island as the community remembered lives lost in the 9/11 attacks. Everyone there remembered where they were and some described what it was like at ground zero.

It’s not just a day of remembrance for people like Loraine Flyzik. It’s personal and it changed her life forever but she’s thankful she gets to honor those whose lives were lost.

“Such gratitude. I can’t explain the feeling that I have that this is happening on Hilton Head Island,” Flyzik said. “For years, I would always have to fly back to New York to memorialize Carol and the other victims.”

Carol is Loraine’s sister. Carol was on American Airlines Flight 11 when it hit the North Tower. When Loraine got home that fateful day her husband met her at the door. He had just gotten off the phone with Loraine’s mom.

“My mother had called and said that Carol was on Flight 11, and I remember it like it was yesterday and it will never leave us,” Flyzik said. “But I think when you have a personal attachment, the loving and caring that people show you is unbelievable.”

Michael Sturgis is a retired New York City Fire Department Battalion Chief who spent days searching through the rubble. He too was at home when he got the call. Without hesitation, he sprung into action.

“It was really not much of a choice. I was home with my family and I just hugged them goodbye and said, ‘I have to go,'” Sturgis said. “And I feel that the other thousands and thousands of first responders did exactly the same thing and reported to their commands so that they could engage in this tremendous effort to try and find life.”

Sturgis said in the days after he went to countless funerals. He mourned the losses of the brave firefighters whom he stood beside every day. Those men and women and the memories they shared, will never be forgotten by him.

“On a regular basis that we reflect on something because you get a memory that comes in from somewhere and you say, ‘Oh, I missed that guy, or I miss him and his children or her and the people that were around that are no longer with us,'” Sturgis said. “And I’d have to say that feeling comes sometimes with a little bitterness because of the kind of act it was that took their lives. It was cowardly.”

This was the first but won’t be the last ceremony for Hilton Head. They hope to make it a tradition every year because so many on this island are deeply connected to the tragedy.