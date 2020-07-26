South Carolina hunter charged with negligence in father, daughter’s deaths

by: The Associated Press

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot and killed a father and daughter while deer hunting in South Carolina has been arrested.

Wildlife officials told WCSC-TV that Sean Peterson faces two counts of negligent use of a firearm while engaged in hunting that resulted in death.

Investigators say Peterson was hunting in an area near Walterboro on Jan. 1 when he shot and killed 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren.

Authorities said at the time the father and daughter were mistaken for deer as they trying to drive the animals into an area where they could be hunted.

