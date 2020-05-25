Hundreds of boats parade in South Carolina to support President Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (NBC/WCBD) – President Trump supporters made waves this Memorial Day weekend.

Hundreds of boats participated in a parade Sunday in Charleston to support the president. Participants say they were also rallying behind those who have lost their lives fighting for our country.

Law enforcement agencies were also out on the water monitoring the event from a slight distance.

“People have a right to fly their flags in terms of making a political statement,” Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds said. “We don’t take sides. It is our role to make sure that it’s done safely.”

Hundreds of other participants set up along the shore with chairs and flags to show their support.