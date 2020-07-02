Huge spike in COVID-19 cases overwhelms S. Carolina tracers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has set a record for the most COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day with 24.

Health officials said the state also set a record with 1,160 people in the hospital with the virus Wednesday.

More than 1,000 newly diagnosed cases have been reported in 11 of the past 13 days in South Carolina, and health officials say that number overwhelms the ability to track cases and try to slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued no new orders to stop the spread of the virus Wednesday, again calling for personal responsibility.