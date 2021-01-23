House Speaker wants to add 2 justices to SC Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of the South Carolina House wants to add two more justices to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas told The State newspaper that most states have either seven or nine justices.

South Carolina’s highest court has had five justices for at least 50 years.

Lucas says his proposal would bring a greater diversity of ideas and perspective to the court.

Lucas is a sponsor of the resolution which if passed by the House and Senate would put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November 2022 to expand the state Supreme Court.

Lawmakers have yet to hold a hearing on the proposal.