House rejects raises for all state workers; OKs $10B budget

Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg County, asks a question to Rep. Chris Wooten, a Republican from Lexington, during the state budget debate at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. House members debated whether to give state employees an across the board raise. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has rejected proposals to give across-the-board raises to state employees.

The House approved the state’s $10 billion budget Tuesday.

The spending plan provides $42 million for state employees raises, but allows agency leaders to give them out as they wish.

Democrats say that isn’t fair and offered proposals for an across the board 5 % and 2.5% for state employees.

Both were rejected by a vote of almost all the House’s 80 Republicans.

The budget does include a $3,000 raise for all teachers, and some Democrats warned state employees may feel especially shunned and take action.