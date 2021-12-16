House fire kills child in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Aiken County, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a home at 26 Independent Boulevard. When fire crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed. The firefighters immediately tried to extinguish the fire.

Crews were informed someone was possibly still inside. Firefighters immediately begin to try and

perform entry into the structure; however, due to the extent of the fire were unsuccessful.

Once the fire was put out enough for an interior search, fire crews entered the home where they

discovered a the body of a child. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, they child had extensive thermal injuries. The child will be autopsied in Newberry Thursday morning for positive identification and cause of death.

The scene has been turned over to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Fire Marshall.

Silver Bluff Fire Department received assistance from New Ellenton Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department, Langley Fire Department, New Ellenton Police Department and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office during this event.

This is the latest in a number a recent residential fires in the Central Savannah River Area.

Earlier this week, a home in Clearwater also caught fire.

Last week, 15 residents were displaced after massive fire at Azalea Park Apartments