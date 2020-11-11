Horry County deputy coroner one of 2 charged with murder in connection with missing man’s death

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The deputy coroner of Horry County is one of two people who have been charged with murder in connection with a missing person’s case.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Allen Dontell, 37, of Conway, and 35-year-old Megan Marie Jackson, also of conway, were arrested on Monday and charged with murder, according to information from Horry County Government.

The two were arrested in connection with the death of Gregory Vincent Rice, who had been reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Bloodhound searches were conducted and search warrants were issued, according to authorities.

His body was found on Sunday and both Dontell and Jackson were named as suspects.

Dontell was terminated on Monday, according to a statement from the Horry County Coroner’s Office. He was informed on Oct. 23 that he was officially under investigation, and was immediately denied access to all county property and was removed from the call schedule.

They both remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Monday morning.

Police are not providing any additional information at this time.

