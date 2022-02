FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 20-year-old man was found dead on Graham Road in Florence County, according to the Florence County Coroner.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the man as Jaheim Tariq Hanna from Lake City.

Officials say the body was recovered Friday afternoon and will be autopsied Tuesday at MUSC.

The incident is under investigation as a homicide, but it is not clear what is the lead agency.