Homeland security agent tased, arrested for allegedly pointing gun at bar patron & bouncer

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Friday arrested a Summerville man after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people at a bar on Old Trolley Road.

Carmelo Manuel Viera (47) was arrested on two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, deputies arrived to Shenanigan’s Bar on Friday night after witnesses said Viera pointed a gun — identified as a Bond Arms .45 caliber Derringer — at two people during a “physical altercation.” The affidavits say that one of the victims was a woman at the bar and the other was a bouncer working for the bar.

DCSO said that Viera was not cooperative when deputies tried to take him into custody. He allegedly “refused to follow commands given by deputies” and tried to run away, which led to one deputy deploying his taser on Viera.

Viera eventually claimed to be “a federal agent attached to Homeland Security,” which was verified by his supervisor.

He was released on a $60,000 cash surety bond.