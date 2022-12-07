HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — A Hilton Head woman is suing more than a year after an alligator attack in a Lowcountry community.

Elsie Kyle says she suffered “permanent and continuing” injuries after being pulled underwater by an 8-foot alligator in Hilton Head Plantation last September. She says a neighbor had to hit it in the head with a shovel to make it let go.

In her lawsuit, Kyle blames the Hilton Head Plantation Property Owners Association and the Rookery Community Association for not warning the public about the dangers, and not taking steps to protect anyone.

Hilton Head Plantation says while there are “not” signs at each lagoon, it does post warnings at the front gate and there are education programs and information in community newsletters about alligators.