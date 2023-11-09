HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Gullah Geechee Native Islanders have a rich history on Hilton Head Island.

By 2025, the town of Hilton Head could start building two new parks to shed light on that history. Thursday, the town showed off potential plans for Patterson and Taylor parks.

“Every element that you see or touch or you experience will be teaching you something,” said Jasmine White, with the SPARK Formation.

Both parks will focus on both the Patterson and Taylor family’s history of farming and fishing.

For example, there will be a faux corn maze for kids to play in, bronze corn stalks to climb onto and Gullah symbols on the sidewalks. Also, stationary fishing and oyster boats that kids can climb into and learn.

“Maybe the ores of the boat are engraved with the types of fish or oysters that were caught,” White said. “How they were caught, the stories about it. So again, it’s interesting, it involves play and also learning at the same time.”

Patterson Park would become the first public park on the marshland roadside of Broad Creek. Taylor Park would sit between Gum Tree Road and Wild Horse Road.

Town leaders say, honoring Gullah Geechee Native Islanders is a central point of these projects.

Before shovels hit the dirt council members will have to discuss the plans and have a final vote in December.