HILTON HEAD, Ga. (WSAV) – The second alligator attack in the last 12 months in Beaufort County happened just Tuesday & one local says enough is enough, especially when it comes to children.

Joseph Lawski, a Hilton Head magician, published a ‘Magic Coloring Book’ with alligator facts and fiction. The magic comes from his ‘pick a number trick’. His goal is to teach children about ways to stay safe around the reptiles. Although this book was published last year, he says it sends a timely message in light of recent attacks.

“The reason I created this book is because people that come visit our island aren’t familiar with alligators and they think they are just toys to play with, you can just feed them,” Lawski said. “And this book tries to educate them and tell them not to do that.”

Lawski had to the idea to create a book after witnessing a dangerous alligator encounter.

“When I saw this kid trying to feed a gator and I am telling them to get back and leave them alone, I realized these people have no common sense,” Lawski recalled.

WSAV traveled up to Hilton Head to see if visitors actually knew what to do when they see an alligator. Paige Vobejda and her family are visiting from up the midwest and spent the afternoon in Jarvis Creek Park, a place where alligators are common. Vobejda and her daughter had a chance to crack open the coloring book.

“My kids love coloring, so to get them involved with every page seems like it would be a nice choice,” Vobejda said. “We’re from Nebraska. We don’t experience alligators from Nebraska obviously. So, anything to keep them interested like a coloring book is a good idea.”

Lawski hopes this magic coloring makes a difference, “Look, if it saves one life then the book is worth it.”

Local visitors and residents are encouraged to educate themselves about alligator territory here on Hilton head island, to protect both yourself and the gators.