HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island School students showed support for their “sister school” in Ukraine.

The students wrote notes of support and drew sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine — to honor their fellow students. Those messages of love and pictures will be placed on a prayer flag.

It’s part of the school’s “United with Ukraine” campaign.

“We are trying to put things in perspective because there are IB schools in Ukraine that are not in the classrooms,” said Hilton Head Island High School student, Laurel Hawkins. “We were thinking if we were not in our school right now, how would we be feeling and how would we want support from the rest of the world.”

“We had plaster wrap and we plaster wrapped the hands and we put them all together to make a giant sunflower,” McKayla Bukoskey said. “Just to kind of show that we have a hand in what you are doing and we understand that its difficult but we are still here and we are all in this together as an IB community.”

The students plan a special designed t-shirt drive and ribbon-wearing fundraiser for Ukraine as part of a fundraising campaign over the next few weeks.