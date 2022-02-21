Hilton Head town council debates development of new community park or workforce housing

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s an issue that’s been under debate for years, and now the workforce housing problem on Hilton Head Island will be in front of the town council again.

This as some leaders want to change plans for a former golf course. The signs are already up on what was once Planter’s Row Golf Course. Future home of a Hilton Head community park. And people already use the area for just that.

But the question is, does Hilton Head Island need another 103 acres of park land, or is a workforce housing development more important?

“It’s going to be a great park,” said Hilton Head Councilman Alex Brown. “So why not have a park that magnificent and have folks around it that can enjoy it that live in very close proximity to it.”

Brown says a proposal by fellow councilman David Aames to make 20 acres of the property off Dillon Road and union cemetery road into workforce housing.

“I am not discounting what we want to do with the park. But the housing piece is a crisis,” Brown said.

According to a 2019 housing study, neighborhoods needed to have 2000 houses on them in the next decade. But a town led density bonus for developers, allowing them to put more homes on land hasn’t led to one project so far.

“I’m not sure you would have much success with developers coming to Hilton Head saying that if you want to build on Hilton Head Island, I will double your density, I will build you affordable housing,” Brown said. “Because the rent structure is going to get in the way you have price of land and more.”

Brown believes price is just part of the problem. He said the entire community and the council itself need to take on a different attitude to make a change.

“That’s going to take some public-private partnerships is what it will come down to and we need to be ready to sign a deal when it’s a good deal and not just delay because maybe the community has come in an uproar for some reason or another because they don’t want it in their backyard,” Brown said.

According to a study by the town two years ago, more than 80% of rentals were more than $1,500 a month, while the average salary was $1,200.