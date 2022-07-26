HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Airport was granted $8,865,987 to fund the expansion of the terminal building.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week that it was awarding almost $8.9 million in federal funding for the Hilton Head Island Airport to expand its terminal building.

As a big supporter of the project, Rep. Nancy Mace stated:

“Tourism is one, if not the biggest, industry in our district. This grant, to expand the existing terminal at Hilton Head, will allow more people to come to visit, stay, and help grow the local economy,” said Rep. Mace. “I look forward to seeing these expansions firsthand in the months and years to come.”