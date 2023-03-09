HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Stan Smith has seen success around the world, but he says he’s happy to call Hilton Head Island home.

“It’s my hometown so it’s a very special honor in that respect,” said Hilton Head Island’s parade grand marshal, Stan Smith.

That honor is being named Grand marshal for the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade an event that didn’t even exist when this California kid came south.

“I came in 1971. Charles Frasier wanted to establish a stronger tennis program. He just started the golf tournament a couple years before,” he said.

And Smith did just that.

Growing the game and the island – victories at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Davis Cup – all with “Hilton Head Island” under his name as his hometown.

“One of our good friends asked us about 5 years into living here. They said what are you going to do? I said well we will probably move back to California. And they said why? And I could never answer the questions. So I think we are here to stay I think,” said Smith.

And that hometown is thankful to have him – helping with a variety of charities over the decades from The Boys And Girls Club to The Heritage Classic Foundation.

Smith said, “I came in about 15 years ago and took over as the head of the charities committee. Now we are at about $50 million raised since 1987 for Hilton Head.”

And doing it all for the place he raised his family. A place he is honored to call home.

“being on the road about half the time in the last 50 years,” said Smith. “It’s nice to come back, whether it be Paris or London or Melbourne or New York, and come over the bridge and smell that salt water and realize we are back on Hilton Head and thankful to call it our home.”