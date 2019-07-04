HHI announces guildelines for parking at Coligny Beach parking lot

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island announced new parking guidelines for parking at Coligny Beach for the rest of the summer.
From now through Labor Day, drivers will enter and exit the parking lot at the Pope Avenue entrance. The South Forest Beach Drive entrance to the parking lot will be closed through Labor Day. When drivers exit the lot, they will need to turn right onto Pope Avenue.
Beach visitors may also park at the USCB Hilton Head Island campus, 1 Sand Shark Drive, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. There is a free shuttle to the beach. It will operate on July 4 through the weekend and on weekends through Labor Day.