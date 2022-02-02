Hearn, three dozen more judges elected by SC Legislature

South Carolina Judicial Merit Selection Commission Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith reads out the nominees for state judgeships on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Kaye Hearn has been elected to another six-year term.

Hearn was one of more than three dozen judges put on the bench by the General Assembly on Wednesday.

There were no contested races, but in several races, at least a few House members and occasionally a few senators voted against the only candidate.

South Carolina senators walk across the Statehouse lobby to the House chambers for judicial elections on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Judicial Merit Selection Commission Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith, bottom, talks to House Speaker Jay Lucas, left, and Senate President Thomas Alexander, right, as lawmakers elect judges in a joint assembly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins).

Hearn, who became just the second woman ever on the state Supreme Court in 2010, won her latest term on a 122-13 vote.

Lawmakers also voted for seats on the state Court of Appeals, Circuit Court and Family Court.