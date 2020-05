COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement comes after several states, including South Carolina, saw protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

WSAV will stream this online at 1 p.m. above.