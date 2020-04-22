SC public schools will not reopen for remainder of year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday announced alongside Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman that public schools K-12 in the state will not reopen for the remainder of the year.

Students will continue their education remotely from home for the rest of the school year.

McMaster originally ordered schools to be closed until the end of April as measures to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor described how the closure of the schools have been “a hardship” and “a challenge” for many people in the state.

McMaster offered a “thank you” for the parents making the efforts to help their children learn from home.

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) launched earlier this month a website offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

SCDE says SCRemoteLearning.com offers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.