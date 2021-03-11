Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates murder, asks public for help

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducts a murder investigation after the discovery of a deceased man.

The HCSO says a black male murder victim was discovered on Wednesday.

Details in how the victim was murdered or the identity of the victim were not released at the time of this report.

The HCSO is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling (803) 914-2200 or the Toll Free Tip Line at (866) 942-1120.

Tipsters can also email sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org