HAMPTON CO. , SC (WSAV) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) asked the public for help locating a missing teenager.

Officials say a family member reported Deshawn Tyrell Burns, Jr., 17, missing on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Burns was last seen at 145 David Dr., in Garnett, SC.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deshawn Burns they are asked to contact the HCSO at (803)914-2200, the Toll Free Tip Hotline at (866)942-1120, 911 or HC Dispatch at (803)943-9261.