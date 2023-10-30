COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) will again enforce a statewide curfew for some registered sex offenders on Halloween.

The curfew will be in place from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to officials. It applies any person on probation, parole, or another form of community supervision for a sex offense whose crime is against a child, according to officials.

During that time, offenders are required to remain inside their home are prohibited from putting up decorations on or around their home, distributing candy, and participating in Halloween parties or carnivals.

Agents will conduct random sex offender home searches on Halloween night to ensure compliance.

According to SCDPPPS, 675 residence checks were performed by agents last year, resulting in two arrests.

The curfew does not apply to all registered sex offenders.

Parents and concerned citizens can find a list of registered sex offenders in their area on the State Law Enforcement Division website.