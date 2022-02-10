Half of town’s police force quits as new police chief hired

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (AP) — Half of the police force in a small South Carolina town walked away from their jobs during a special meeting to vote on a new police chief.

WYFF-TV reports that that the city council in Calhoun Falls voted Saturday to hire Tim Richey as the town’s newest police chief. Before the meeting, the department employed four officers.

During the meeting, two resigned.

They included Anthony Peak, who threw his badge on the table in front of the town’s new mayor after the vote.

Peak said he fears “that things are going to go downhill very quickly.”

The acting chief of police was the other officer who submitted his resignation.