Gunshots hit 2 homes, striking woman as she slept in her bed

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in the Upstate are investigating after a woman was shot while sleeping in her bed.

Greenwood police Sgt. Jonathan Link says the gunfire happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood.

He said two homes were struck by several gunshots, hitting the woman in one home in the lower leg while she slept.

Link said her injuries are not considered life threatening.

He said a vehicle was heard leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

WYFF-TV reports that detectives are trying to identify possible suspects and are seeking leads from the public.