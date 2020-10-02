Gunshot victim arrives at hospital and claims he was shot by police, SLED investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates a shooting incident in Spartanburg County following a disturbance in the parking lot of a night club.

SLED officials say officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to the disturbance and witnessed an individual with a handgun. The officers confronted the individual. One Spartanburg Police officer fired his weapon.

Officials say the suspect was not struck and was taken into custody.

SLED says another shooting occurred in the night club parking lot later on.

Shortly thereafter, another individual arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound claiming that he was shot by law enforcement. The person’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

SLED is investigating the source of this individual’s gunshot wound and the entire incident.

The incident in Spartanburg County was the 36th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving the Spartanburg Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Spartanburg Police Department.