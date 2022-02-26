SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation has been honored with yet another statewide award.

Queen Quet was awarded the Community Star Award from the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control(DHEC).

She was recognized for her work ensuring the public health and environmental safety of her people for decades.

Late last year Queen Quet was also awarded the Order of the Palmetto by the Governor – it is the state’s highest civilian honor.

