COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several civil rights groups are suing South Carolina over conditions at its juvenile lockups that have left children in state custody subject to violence and isolation.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday describes violence and neglect across facilities run by the state Department of Juvenile Justice. The groups say agency staff ignore and enable the violence and isolate children in small cells for minor infractions.

The lawsuit echoes findings in recent years by federal and state investigators.

Agency officials agreed to cooperate with the Department of Justice earlier this month to make changes at its main detention center in Columbia.