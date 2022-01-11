Groups seek independent body to eye police racial policies

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Four activist groups are urging a South Carolina city to create an independent body to oversee efforts to reduce racial disparities in its police department.

The recommendation for the city of North Charleston comes from Charleston Area Justice Ministry, the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Charleston’s Black Lives Matter chapter and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Post and Courier reports that the groups say public oversight is needed as the city works to address findings of an audit.

That audit found racial disparities in police department practices, including field interviews, use of force, arrests and traffic stops.