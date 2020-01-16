Group of SC senators send along offshore drilling ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina senators wasted no time in passing a bill that would likely halt drilling for oil or natural gas off the state’s coast.

A subcommittee voted 4-1 Wednesday to send the bill to the full Senate Agriculture Committee.

The proposal prevents state and local governments from issuing permits to build pipes, refineries or other equipment needed for offshore drilling, making it impractical to drill even if the federal government allows it.

The Senate passed a similar ban in 2019 in the budget, but that was temporary.

The House has not acted on a similar proposal.