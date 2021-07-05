Group gives hefty raises to South Carolina agency leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group that considers pay raises for the leaders of state agencies has agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars in pay increases to five directors.

There was only one vote against the raises by the Agency Head Salary Commission on Thursday.

The State newspaper reports that most members agreed the extra pay is needed to keep talented leaders with increased competition from private industries.

The leaders of the Office of Regulatory Staff, Department of Administration, Department of Corrections, State Fiscal Accountability Authority and Secretary of Transportation all were given raises of at least 19% and are making at least $245,000.