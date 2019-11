WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A groomer has been fired after he was caught on camera throwing a cat against a wall.

The cat’s owner says she found out about the incident after seeing surveillance video of the incident circulating social media. In the video, the cat can be seen becoming upset, and the employee appears to grab the animal and throw it against the wall.

The grooming business says that the employee has since been fired. The cat’s owner says she does not plan to press charges.