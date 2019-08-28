Greer woman charged with practicing law without a license

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Tuesday arrested a Greer woman in connection with practicing law in Greenville County without a license or having received formal legal training.

Lisa Susan Garrison, 47, was charged with Practice of Law without a License. The SLED investigation was requested by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Garrison was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

