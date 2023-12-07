COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel is expected to continue his work at the agency following a brief retirement.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he will reappoint Keel after he spends 30 days in retirement to receive retirement benefits, as is required by the South Carolina Police Officers Retirement System.

It’s common practice in the law enforcement community, according to McMaster’s office.

Keel notified the governor of his intent to retire from SLED on Wednesday. He said serving as the agency’s chief has been the honor of his career.

“Retaining Chief Keel’s leadership and law enforcement expertise is a victory for our entire state,” stated McMaster. “He is a true public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to continue serving the people of South Carolina.”

Keel’s nomination will be sent to the Senate upon his return. Should he be confirmed, he’ll serve a six-year term.

In his absence, Assistant SLED Chief Richard Gregory will serve as acting chief.