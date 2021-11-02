Governor McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern Eagles have named Clay Helton as the 11th full-time head coach in program history, per national reports.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning after several days of reported interest between the two parties. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports that Helton's deal is five years long with an average salary of $800,000.

Former head coach Chad Lunsford made just over $700,000 in 2020, per records obtained from OpenGeorgia.

Helton, 49, has more than 25 years' experience as a Division I coach. He spent 2010 to 2015 in various coordinator roles at University of Southern California before being elevated to the position of permanent head coach in November 2015.

Helton held that title for more than five years, accumulating a total win-loss record of 46-24 overall and 36-13 in the PAC-12. In 2016, Helton led the Trojans to a 52-49 Rose Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. He followed up that accomplishment by delivering a PAC-12 conference championship in 2017, the Trojans' first since 2008.

The Trojans fired Helton on Sept. 13 after USC's 42-28 loss to Stanford in their second game of the season.

Prior to his career with the Trojans, Helton held various roles at Memphis (2000-2009), Houston (1997-1999) and Duke (1995-1996).

A native of Gainesville, Florida, Helton played college football at Auburn before transferring to Houston, where his father Kim was the head coach.

Helton will replace Kevin Whitley, who has been serving as interim coach since the Sept. 26 firing of Lunsford. It is not currently known whether Whitley will serve out the remainder of the season in his role or whether he will be retained on staff after Helton assumes control of the team.