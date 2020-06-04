Governor, local officials to discuss hurricane prep in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane season has arrived.

To prepare, South Carolina officials are meeting virtually Thursday, starting around 4 p.m. to discuss hurricane procedures.

Gov. Henry McMaster will be present along with emergency management officials from Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort counties.

State officials from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation will also be in attendance.