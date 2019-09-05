Governor Henry McMaster lifts evacuations in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton Counties at 3 p.m. Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for all residents in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton Counties, effective at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Evacuation orders for Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties remain in effect as Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a threat to those areas. Those will be lifted as the storm moves on and local officials confirm it is safe to do so.

Residents returning home are encouraged to be patient and expect traffic, blocked roadway, downed power lines and standing water on roads.

Officials also said that while weather conditions have improved in these counties, drivers should be careful and be prepared to return to possible power outages.

The governor also restored local officials’ authority over school schedules and government office schedules in Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton Counties.